Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

