Country Club Bank GFN Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after buying an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 211,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,486. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

