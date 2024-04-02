Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
RSP stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.63. 1,874,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
