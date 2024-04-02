Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

RSP stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.63. 1,874,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.