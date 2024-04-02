Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

LLY traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $760.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,419. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $342.30 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $739.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.