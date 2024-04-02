Country Club Bank GFN Has $918,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.91. The stock had a trading volume of 638,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,225. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.97.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

