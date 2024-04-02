Country Club Bank GFN Invests $1.59 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Chewy by 104.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chewy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 3,441,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,799. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 201.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.