Country Club Bank GFN Invests $1.59 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Chewy by 104.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chewy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Chewy stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 3,441,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,799. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 201.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
