Country Club Bank GFN Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SDY traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $129.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,457. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

