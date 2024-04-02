Country Club Bank GFN Sells 145 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 790,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,036. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

