Country Club Bank GFN Sells 4,673 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 8,310,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,267,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

