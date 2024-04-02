Country Club Bank GFN Sells 473 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after buying an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.17. The company had a trading volume of 701,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

