Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.23. The stock had a trading volume of 162,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

