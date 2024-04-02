Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. 2,897,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

