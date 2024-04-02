Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

DHY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 283,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,973. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 448,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.