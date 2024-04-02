Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
DHY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 283,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,973. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.