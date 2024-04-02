Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $293.89 million and approximately $28.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001369 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002803 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

