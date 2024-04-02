Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 2.8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 2,916,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,612,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.23.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,945,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,410,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,382 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,213,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,494 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

