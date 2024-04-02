Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Sells $811,650.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) Director Stephanie Okey sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 859,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

