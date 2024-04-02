CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $65.44. Approximately 579,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,929,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

