Critical Analysis: Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) versus Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY)

Pola Orbis and Marui Group are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pola Orbis and Marui Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pola Orbis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marui Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pola Orbis and Marui Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pola Orbis $1.24 billion N/A $68.93 million $0.31 35.65 Marui Group $1.61 billion 2.05 $158.90 million $1.53 20.73

Marui Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pola Orbis. Marui Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pola Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pola Orbis and Marui Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pola Orbis 5.69% 7.56% 6.30% Marui Group 9.01% 7.93% 1.96%

Summary

Marui Group beats Pola Orbis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

