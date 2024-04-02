Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading 7.3% Higher

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Critical Metals Stock Up 8.2 %
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.