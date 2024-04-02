CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 21,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
CSX Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 2,117,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,518,567. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
CSX Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Buy the Dip in Paychex, Inc. for a Pay Check at Retirement
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.