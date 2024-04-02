CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 21,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CSX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 2,117,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,518,567. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

