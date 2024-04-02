CyberDragon Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $86,054.97 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

