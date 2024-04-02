D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 3,428,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 270,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 77,391 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

