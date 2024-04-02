Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DWAHY stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.46. Daiwa House Industry has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $32.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

