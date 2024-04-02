Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 6,680 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $131,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE M traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,891,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 186.49%.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

