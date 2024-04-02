David T. Lougee Sells 43,750 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TEGNA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 1,538,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,979. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark dropped their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,009,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 190.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.