DeepOnion 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.70 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $5.70 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00106122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00036411 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00016960 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

