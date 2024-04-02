DEI (DEI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.22

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, DEI has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $149.18 million and $13.22 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00166678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

