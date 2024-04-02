Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.31 and last traded at $116.65. Approximately 2,095,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,710,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 in the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after buying an additional 164,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

