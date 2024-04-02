Dero (DERO) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Dero has a total market cap of $59.62 million and approximately $31,298.08 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00006344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,660.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.60 or 0.00951260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00161651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00046191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00185640 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00133049 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.