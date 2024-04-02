Dero (DERO) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00006186 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $57.91 million and $29,942.13 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,411.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.17 or 0.00966451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00166678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00045867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00186887 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00051840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00132439 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

