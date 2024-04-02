Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 0.9%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.40. 2,366,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,051,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,602,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.