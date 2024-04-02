DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 677,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,032,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DexCom by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

