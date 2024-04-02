Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Diageo stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.76. 96,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.