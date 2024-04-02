Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.37. 1,543,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $200.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

