Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

Shares of DDT stock traded down 0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of 25.83. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a one year low of 25.20 and a one year high of 26.59.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

