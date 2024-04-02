Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

