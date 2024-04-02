Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

