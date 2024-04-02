Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.28

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.28 and last traded at $73.19, with a volume of 278298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $502.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,428,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,933,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

