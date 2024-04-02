Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IRON. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Price Performance

IRON stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 928,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.