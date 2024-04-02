Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.69

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 36259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.
Disco Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.
Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $521.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Disco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Disco Company Profile
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.
