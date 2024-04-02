Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Up 6.9% in March

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $128.52. The stock had a trading volume of 102,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,110. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

