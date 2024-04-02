Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHCNI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 8,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

