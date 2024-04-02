Divi Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Divi has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Divi coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Divi has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and $179,805.97 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00016816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,820,070,823 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,819,352,053.1969843. The last known price of Divi is 0.00228921 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $219,472.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

