Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. 278,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,942. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

