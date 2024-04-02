Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.96. 700,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,151. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

