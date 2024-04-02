Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.20 on May 9th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 350.20 ($4.40) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 267.40 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 430 ($5.40) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.34) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

