Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

DFIN stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. 33,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

