Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $180.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Dover stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.92. 343,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,013. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $4,754,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Dover by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

