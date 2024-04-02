DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 2.9%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 65,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 321,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

