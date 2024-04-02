Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,501 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.12. The company had a trading volume of 265,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average is $147.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

